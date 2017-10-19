Indians find fan who wore Cleveland gear at Cubs vs. Dodgers game

The Cleveland Indians are calling a fan a hero after he wore Cleveland gear during the Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum).

The Cleveland Indians are calling a fan a hero after he wore Cleveland gear during the Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Henry Haracz replied to the Indians, saying he was the fan the television cameras showed during the playoff game.

Please help us find this hero. If you know this young man, @ us. https://t.co/5vjfPesb5E — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 19, 2017

Cleveland sports fans were thrilled Haracz wore an Indians hat and sweatshirt at the game.

"Way to represent Henry," Aaron Carden posted on Twitter.

"Well hello Henry! Cudos to you for representing," Lauren Dodge posted on Twitter.

According to his Twitter profile Haracz attends Loyola Academy and lives in Evanston, Ill.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.