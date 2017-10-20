White House Chief of Staff John Kelly defends President Trump on condolence calls (video)

In an emotional news conference, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly addressed how President Trump handled calling the families of those soldiers who lost their lives. (Source: CNN)

A phone conversation between President Trump and the widow of a soldier killed in Niger has turned into a war of words.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly explained the call President Trump made and how 'stunned' he was by a congresswoman's negative description of President Trump's call to the wife of a U.S. soldier.

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) said Trump made "insensitive" comments to the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, one of four soldiers killed in Niger earlier this month. She knew Johnson through her mentoring program and was with the Johnson family when Trump called.

President Trump lashed out at Rep. Wilson on Thursday calling her 'wacky' and accusing her of lying about what he said during a Gold Star condolence call



The Fake News is going crazy with wacky Congresswoman Wilson(D), who was SECRETLY on a very personal call, and gave a total lie on content! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2017

"I was stunned when I came to work yesterday morning, and brokenhearted at what I saw a member of Congress doing," Kelly said. "Absolutely stuns me. And I thought at least that was sacred."

Kelly's son was killed in 2010 in Afghanistan.

