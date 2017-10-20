US Marshals searching for man believed to be traveling with Conneaut murder suspect

The U.S. Marshal's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force seeks assistance in identifying an unknown man, believed to be traveling with wanted fugitive, Joshua Gurto.

Gurto and the unknown man were last seen on Oct. 13 in Girard, Pennsylvania possibly driving a dark grey Ford F-150, according to the U.S. Marshal's office.

Police said Gurto, 37, is wanted in the death and rape of 13-month-old Sereniti Jazzlyn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.

Investigators have labeled him as a homicide-rape suspect.

Conneaut Police and EMS were called to her home in the 500 block of Clark Street on Oct. 7, after Sereniti went into cardiac arrest.

The child was rushed to UH Medical Center Conneaut where she was pronounced dead several hours later.

The coroner says she died of blunt trauma to the head.

Police say Sereniti, her mom, and the mother's boyfriend, Joshua Gurto were the only ones home at the time.

If you have any information in reference to the unknown male or the Ford F-150, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 84711 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available if the information directly leads to the arrest of Gurto.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.