3 tips to preserve your pumpkins

It's jack-o'-lantern season and you'll need to preserve your carved pumpkin and keep it fresh as long as you can.

There are some ways to preserve your perfectly carved creations.

One tip is to carve out a notch or what some call a pumpkin mullet.

Another tip is to use vaseline on those exposed parts like the nose, eyes and the mouth.

One last tip, get out the Clorox and wipe your pumpkin down with bleach.

