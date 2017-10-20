Traffic Alert: Water main break closes part of Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid

In Euclid, Lakeshore Blvd is closed between Ardwell Dr. and East 203rd in both directions due to a water main break.

Closed due to water main break in #Euclid on Lakeshore Blvd Both EB/WB between E 200th St and E 206th St #traffic https://t.co/IXfI2jHBEJ — TTWN Cleveland (@TotalTrafficCLE) October 20, 2017

We have a crew on the scene and will keep you updated.

