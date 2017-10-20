Traffic Alert: Water main break closes part of Lakeshore Bouleva - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Traffic Alert: Water main break closes part of Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid

Posted by Tamu Thomas
EUCLID, OH (WOIO) -

In Euclid, Lakeshore Blvd is closed between Ardwell Dr. and East 203rd in both directions due to a water main break.

We have a crew on the scene and will keep you updated. 

