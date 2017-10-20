Taylor Swift releases 'Gorgeous' single

Swifties are waking up to a brand new single from Taylor Swift.

"Gorgeous" dropped at midnight.

"You're so gorgeous, I can't say anything to your face/ 'Cause look at your face/ And I'm so furious at you for making me feel this way/ But what can I say? You're gorgeous," she sings.

Fans on social media say it's about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. This is the pop star's fourth single on her new album called "Reputation."

