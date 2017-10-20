50 bikes from Put-in-Bay sent to hurricane victims in Puerto Ric - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

50 bikes from Put-in-Bay sent to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

Tamu Thomas
Bikes were collected and sent to Puerto Rico for hurricane victims. (Source: Elizabeth Martinez) Bikes were collected and sent to Puerto Rico for hurricane victims. (Source: Elizabeth Martinez)
PUT-IN-BAY, OH (WOIO) -

A group of parishioners set up a bike drive and collected 50 bikes to send to Puerto Rico for hurricane victims. 

Puerto Rick was hit by Hurricane Maria on Sept. 20. It is still recovering. 

Volunteers from  La Sagrada Familia Catholic church in Cleveland picked up the bikes.

A Put-in-Bay bike shop fixed them up with donation money to get them in good shape. 

The project was a community effort from church leaders, business owners and city leaders.  

