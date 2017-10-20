Judge finds Vermilion woman guilty in husband's murder

Simko was handcuffed and will be held in jail until sentencing on Oct. 27. (Source: WOIO)

A judge found a Vermilion woman guilty in the shooting death of her husband.

Julene Simko had a bench trial in front of Judge Mark Betleski. She was accused of shooting and killing her husband Jeremy on Nov. 18, 2009.

Jeremy, 36, was sleeping when he was shot.

She claims she fired when she thought she heard an intruder in their home.

The prosecution presented several possible motives, including financial issues between the couple or deviant sex that went wrong.

"I did not find sufficient evidence in terms of motive," said Judge Betleski.

However, the judge said the state is not required to prove motive. He said there was proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Simko killed her husband.

"Of the three potential killers here - a stranger/robber, assassin or Mrs. Simko the one who would have the easiest to get close access to the defendant would have been Mrs. Simko and the individual who would have been the least concerned about getting extremely close to the defendant would be Mrs. Simko.

Sentencing has been set for Oct. 27.

