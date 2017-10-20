Vermilion Police: Woman drives car off 50-foot cliff, survives; drunken driving suspected

Vermilion police rushed toward the Vermilion River Valley Thursday evening after a car drove off the side of a 50-foot cliff.

Police arrived at the 2400 block of Vermilion Road, scaled down the cliff side and found a man and woman near the crash site.

The man had freed himself from the wreckage and began walking back up toward the road, while the woman had gotten out of the car, rolled 50 feet farther down the cliff and was found lying against a tree.

Officers were able to stabilize the injured woman, and the Vermilion Fire Department arrived and used a rope and basket system to transport the first responders and victims back up the cliff.

The woman was then life flighted to MetroHealth hospital, but it did not appear that she had suffered any serious injuries.

Once the rescue was complete, police began an investigation of the crash.

"The woman had been driving and left the roadway while attempting to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle went off the road and traveled approximately 420 feet through the woods along the cliff face before coming to a stop," according to the police report.

The woman, who had been driving the car, is suspected of drunken driving and possible charges are pending.

The man only suffered minor scrapes and bruising and was taken home after being checked by paramedics.

