Akron Police: Women zap cab driver with stun gun, then rob her

Akron police are investigating after a cab driver was robbed Wednesday evening with a stun gun.

According to police, a 31-year-old woman picked up two people in the 800 block of Kenmore Boulevard and drove them to an unknown location.

At the end of the cab ride, the suspects used a stun gun on her and took her property.

One suspect was described as a white woman, somewhere between the age of 18 and 25, who was wearing a grey hoodie.

The second suspect was described as a black female, somewhere between the age of 18-25, who was wearing a black hoodie.

