Lorain woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing 17-month-old toddler

A Lorain woman was sentenced to 22 years in jail on Thursday after pleading guilty to killing a 17-month-old toddler.

Summer Shalodi was babysitting Nadia Nicole Gibbons in December 2015 when she died.

As part of the Lorain County Common Please Court plea agreement, the murder charge was dropped and Shalodi pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and corrupting another with drugs.

The coroner says Nadia died of the combined effects of head trauma and Alprazolam intoxication, police said.

Alprazolam is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders for adults.

Shalodi was a friend of the toddler's mother.

On Jan. 13, Shalodi was arrested for drunken driving in Westlake while out on bond for this case.

For the OVI, she pleaded no contest, was found guilty and was sentenced to probation and her license suspended.

