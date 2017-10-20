Cleveland man accused of murdering couple and killing dog aims to represent himself in court

A man accused of murdering a couple and their dog inside their used car dealership wants to represent himself in court.

Joseph McAlpine faces the death penalty if convicted in the murders of Michael and Trina Kuznik.

They were shot to death in April in their used car dealership on East 185th.

Their dog was also shot.

After the murders, McAlpin stole several cars.

Cuyahoga County Commons Pleas Court Judge Brian Corrigan set a hearing date for November 21 to determine if McAlpin is fit to be his own attorney.

Corrigan also ordered McAlpine to be examined at the court psychiatric clinic to deteremine is he is competent.

McAlpine previously served nine years in prison for an aggravated robbery.

