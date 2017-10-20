Cleveland Police: Teens pretend to help elderly man with walker, then rob him

Cleveland police are asking for the public's help after a elderly man was robbed by two teens on Tuesday night.

According to police, the teens pretended to help the man -- who uses a walker -- then robbed him.

They took his wallet and fled down the 7800 block of Detroit Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Janet Murphy at email JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us, or 216-623-5218.

