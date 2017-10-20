Avon car thieves ram police cruisers before making getaway

Thieves rammed two Avon police cruisers Tuesday night with a stolen car and got away.

Now police are trying to track them down.

Officers began pursuing the thieves at the Avon GetGo gas station -- located at 33501 Just Imagine Dr. -- when they realized the Kia Soul they were driving was stolen.

As the thieves fled, they rammed the cruisers just before getting onto Interstate 90 East.

Police have released a surveillance picture of the female suspect who paid for the gas inside the store.

The Kia Soul was stolen from a Beachwood gas station on Oct. 4th.

