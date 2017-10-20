$5,000 reward offered for tips in North Royalton arson fire

Investigators are looking for the suspect who broke into a home and set several fires.

North Royalton firefighters were called to 10023 Gabriella Dr. around 8 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Nobody was home at the time.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728, Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or the North Royalton police department at 440-582-6216.

