Mentor animal shelter seeking donations after rescuing abused, starving Boxer

The Lake Humane Society is asking for donations after they received a malnourished Boxer that was barely clinging to life.

The 5-year-old dog, known as Auggie, couldn't even stand due to starvation.

The shelter has invested hundreds of dollars so far and is petitioning for funds to help ensure the dog bounces back from the near-fatal ordeal.

Donations can be made to the shelter's Angel Fund today.

