Jackson Township Police: Man who robbed bank with 'bomb' arrested using K-9 unit

Jackson Township Police believe Glenn Schilling is the man who robbed the St. Joseph's Federal Credit Union in September. (Source: Jackson Township Poilce Department)

Jackson Township Police, in coordination with the FBI, were able to track down Glenn Schilling, who they believe robbed St. Joseph's Federal Credit Union in late September.

Schilling, 47, of Perry Township, allegedly walked into the credit union and threatened to detonate what he claimed was a bomb if the teller didn't give him money.

The man said the bomb was tucked into a satchel that was strapped across his shoulder.

The teller complied, and the man fled down Whipple Avenue in a Chevy Trailblazer.

The Jackson Township Police K-9 Unit was able to develop evidence that led to Schilling.

Schilling was charged with Robbery, a third-degree felony of the third degree, and was booked into Stark County Jail.

