Oklahoma fraternity's viral cheer video raising money for Special Olympics

A fraternity at the University of Central Oklahoma produced a cheer video as part of the school’s annual cheer and dance contest.

Now, Sigma Tau Gamma is using the video to raise money for the Special Olympics.

The members recruited two female cheer coaches for help with the routine.

The video has now been viewed more than six million times.

Their GoFundMe goal is $5,000, and they're received more than $3,000 so far.

