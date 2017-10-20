Top Thrill Dragster set to reopen, no confirmation on possible brake problem

According to a Cedar Point spokesman, Top Thrill Dragster is scheduled to reopen Friday evening when the park opens after being closed for nearly a month.

The ride has been closed since Sept. 23, but the park won't confirm why. "The ride has been closed while our team awaited a part from the manufacturer," a representative of Cedar Point said.

The spokesman still hasn't commented on pictures posted on Facebook that claimed to show shredded metal from one of the ride's break systems.

After the pictures were posted back in September, Cleveland 19 News Reporter Dan DeRoos spoke with Marc Spaulding, a former Cedar Point employee who worked as a ride operator on Top Thrill Dragster who said, ""This is an incident that could have been bad. It wasn't bad. Are they lucky, sure."

For the rest of that report click here.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.