Wadsworth police issue warning after attempted luring

A child waiting by herself at a bus stop Wednesday morning in Wadsworth was reportedly approached by a man who attempted to lure her into his car.

The girl declined the ride and described the man as a white male with a buzz cut, a goatee and brown or blonde hair.

He was driving a two-door silver car.

Wadsworth police checked the surrounding areas for the vehicle but were unsuccessful in locating it.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Wadsworth Police Department at 330-334-1511.

They also ask that parents use this opportunity to start a conversation with their children outlining appropriate safety precautions.

