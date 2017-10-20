Who are the new Cleveland 19 News morning show anchors?

Cleveland 19 News welcomes two talented new journalists to front its dynamic new morning newscast.

Julian Glover, a seasoned and award winning journalist, joins Wake Up Cleveland as News Anchor alongside Co-Anchor Neeha Curtis.

Julian joined the Cleveland 19 News team in October 2017 from WOIO’s sister station WAVE 3 News in Louisville, Ky.

There, he anchored breaking news for the station’s No. 1 rated morning show and anchored the 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. newscasts. During his time in Louisville, he covered big breaking stories such as the passing of Muhammad Ali, the Kentucky Derby, and multiple scandals at the University Of Louisville.

He also won an Associated Press award for his coverage of the heroin-opioid epidemic and the toll it took on our youngest victims — children born addicted.

Prior to Louisville, Julian worked as a breaking news reporter and fill-in anchor at Fox 4 in Fort Myers and as an associate producer at the CBS owned and operated station in Miami.

His investigative work in Fort Myers earned him an Emmy nomination.

Julian is originally from Washington, D.C. where much of his family is still located.

He’s an alumnus of the University of Miami and a proud Miami Hurricane who bleeds orange and green.

He also earned his Master of Science in Communications from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a specialization in journalism innovation.

Julian most enjoys covering technology and innovations, politics, consumer issues that affect your bottom line, and breaking news — getting you clear and confirmed information as soon as the big news happens.

Julian can be seen weekday mornings on Wake Up Cleveland, starting at 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on WOIO, and then airing from 7 to 8 aam. on WUAB 43.

