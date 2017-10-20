UPDATE: Police investigation at Kent State University, dog remains found

A portion of Allerton Street is closed at Kent State University. (Source WOIO)

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on scene at Kent State University earlier on Friday.

Investigators said dog remains were found in a wooded area by Allerton Street.

BCI is the state's official crime lab serving the criminal justice community and protecting Ohio families.

A portion of Allerton Street was closed.

Kent State officials said Kent State Police received information that led officers to investigate the wooded area.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

