87-year-old man killed in Erie County while he was mowing the lawn

An 87-year-old man was killed he was mowing his lawn in Erie County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the two vehicle fatal crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 500 feet south of Thompson Road in Vermilion Township.

Investigators said a 62-year-old woman was driving her Chevrolet Traverse northbound on Risden Road.

Authorities said Whitten Yates was traveling northbound mowing the grass on the east side of his house.

According to the press release Yates turned left into the roadway into the path of the Chevrolet Traverse.

Investigators said Yates was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 62-year-old driver had minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

