Kansas City Chiefs star Kareem Hunt attends Willoughby South vs. Mayfield game

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt attended the Willoughby South vs. Mayfield football game on Friday night.

Hunt was one of the best players in Willoughby South football history.

The running back signed autographs for some fans at the game.

A chance to hear from @Kareemhunt7 tonight at Willoughby South football. @cleveland19news NFL rookie of year?!?!

"I just love playing football, I'm just doing what I like to do," Hunt said.

Hunt has 1002 yards from scrimmage in his rookie season with the Chiefs this year.

He is one of the favorites to win the NFL Rookie of the Year award.

