Police: 4 shot, 1 killed in overnight violence

At least four people were shot, and one man was killed in a series of violent shootings overnight in Cleveland.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, Cleveland Police officers were sent to MetroHealth Hospital for reports of a woman shot in the leg. The 30-year-old victim had been shot in the Dennison Avenue area.

About two hours later, a man was shot in the chest and arm and was driven to Euclid General Hospital. He was shot near East 105th Street and Elk Avenue around midnight. He was transferred to MetroHealth Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

At around 1 a.m., officers were patrolling the area near East 116th Street and Kinsman Road. They were flagged down by two women who had just been shot a few blocks away.

The victims told police they were stopped at a stop sign when they heard gunshots. After driving away, they realized that they had both been shot. The 25-year-old woman was grazed on her shoulder, and the 23-year-old was shot in the head. One victim told police that they saw a dark-colored SUV leaving the area and thinks the shooter was aiming for that SUV.

Both women were taken to University Hospitals.

The last shooting of the night was fatal, leaving 18-year-old Bernard Bleveins Jr. dead from his wounds. It happened around 5 a.m. in the 700 block of East 117th Street. Little has been released about this shooting, as homicide detectives are still investigating.

