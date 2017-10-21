Cleveland coffee shop 'burns' Kyrie Irving with new promotion

The sign outside of Pour Cleveland. (Source WOIO)

A Cleveland coffee shop made a joke toward former Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving with their new promotion.

Pour Cleveland has a new loyalty program where customers can get a free drink.

"Kyrie must have not heard about our loyalty program. Collect Nine Stars and your next drink is on us," the sign outside reads.

The coffee shop wasn't done there, they added LeBron James to the mix.

"'Pour Cleveland has the best coffee in the World,'-LeBron James...probably," the sign reads.

The coffee shop is located at the 5th Street Arcades.

