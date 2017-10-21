7 great photos from the Spooky Pooch Parade

This dog might be a ref during a Cleveland Browns game. (Source WOIO)

LakewoodAlive had their 10th annual Spooky Pooch Parade on Saturday.

The event at Kauffman Park had many activities, one of the actives was a "paw readings" by a dog psychic.

It looked liked some of the pets in attendance were trying out for Star Wars or looking for the NFL referee auditions.

A parade of pooches went through Lakewood's downtown business district on Detroit Avenue.

All the proceeds from the event went toward LakewoodAlive.

According to their website the nonprofit organization fosters and sustains vibrant neighborhoods.

