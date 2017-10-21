Clifton Boulevard undergoing promising redevelopment

Some would say that business is booming again on Clifton Boulevard. (Source WOIO)

Some are calling it a rebirth or renaissance of the community.

One local area on the border of Cleveland and Lakewood,- rapidly growing business wise.

Some would say that business is booming again on Clifton Boulevard. More and more construction is taking place on the street.

Things are in fact going so well that one business decided to open up a second branch in the area.

"We actually just expanded the Eddy's brand," Eddy's Hair Salon co-owner said.

For Dreshaj the choice couldn't have been clearer.

"The area around here has such a good energy that we really want to be able to cater to the West side of Cleveland and not just the East side,"Dreshaj said.

So Dreshaj decided to open up another salon right on Clifton Boulevard.

"With Clifton and 117th becoming such a hot corner, it kinda made sense for us to be here," Dreshaj said.

She's not the only one who see's the value. Several other businesses are now under construction in the area.

Dreshaj says it's a win win for everyone.

"The development in the area is really growing with the stuff going in across the street, there's a lot more foot traffic around here than there used to be," Dreshaj said.

Cleveland resident Devin Morris has seen it all take place.

"This has been a vacant lot for years and it's exciting to see some changes take place," Morris said.

