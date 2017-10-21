Schwab's 7 things to watch in Browns vs. Titans game

The Cleveland Browns will be looking for their first win of the season when they play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

DeShone Kizer

Earlier in the year I think we were looking for improvement. At this point we’ll settle for reasons to not get benched. The bar is low these days.

Myles Garrett

MORE! SACKS! PLEASE! Gregg Williams said on Friday they were “turning him loose.” Can’t wait!

Marcus Mariota’s hamstring

He only ran for one yard on two carries on Monday night, which would’ve been a good thing for Indy’s defense if he hadn’t thrown for 300 yards. Still, anything that limits his ability to scramble is a good thing. He’s a dangerous runner.

Titan’s ground attack

DeMarco Murray has a bad hamstring and is listed as questionable. You’ve got to wonder how much he’ll carry the ball when Derrick Henry is also available. Both are strong runners. If Murray plays, Henry is available as fresh legs in the fourth quarter. He’s a load to tackle at any point, but if you’re running tired and he’s fresh, you have a major headache.

Fresher legs?

The Titans are coming off the Monday Night game against Indy, so it’s a short week for them. The Browns will have fresher legs. Will that matter? Maybe. Maybe not. It sounds good though.

Points on the board?

Tennessee allows an average of 27 points per game, the Browns are giving up 26. The Browns offense isn’t exactly equipped for a shootout, but if they can get the run game going, maybe it’s a back-and-forth contest.

The crowd

They’re 0-6 and 1-21. The fan base is exhausted of this. It could easily turn into a game where they turn on the team. The boo birds could be out in droves.

