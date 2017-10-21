Cleveland ranked one of the friendliest cities in the country

Cleveland was the only Ohio city to make the list. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland was ranked one of the friendliest cities in the United States.

According to the readers of TravelandLeisure.com Cleveland is the 14th friendliest city in the country.

One reader of Travel and Leisure said people in the community will go out of their way to help you.

Buffalo, N.Y. took the top spot on the list.

Pittsburgh, Pa. was ranked 12th friendliest in the country.

