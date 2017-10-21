Giant Eagle voluntarily recalls breaded shrimp due to undeclared allergen

Giant Eagle has issued a recall for a certain type of prepared food.

All lot codes up to and including best by October 24, 2017 of Giant Eagle brand breaded shrimp, prepared and sold from the grab and go sections inside Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets through October 19, 2017 have been voluntarily recalled by Giant Eagle due to an undeclared egg allergen.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product is safe for consumption by those who do not have egg allergies.

Approximately 600 packages of Breaded Shrimp were purchased by customers in Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

There are no reported illnesses to date associated with this recall.

The shrimp was sold from the Prepared Foods department with UPC beginning with the number 286815.

Giant Eagle became aware of the issue during a routine label inspection.

The product label for the shrimp, which contain egg, omitted egg as an allergen.

Customers with an egg allergy who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund.

Customers with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

