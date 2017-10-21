Minions take over the Greater Cleveland Aquarium

Halloween is less than two weeks away and Minions are taking over the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.

This is just one of the costumes SCUBA divers will be wearing at the shark exhibit.

The costumes are part of the "Hauntaquarium," the theme will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 21, 27 and 28.

Kids will have a chance to enjoy a trick-or-treat trail. The aquarium will also have a maze and Jolly Roger-themed crafts.

Fore more information about the "Hauntaquarium," you can click this link.

