Family of wandering toddler in Shaker Heights found

The family of a toddler who was discovered wandering in a Shaker Heights neighborhood has been located.

Shaker Heights police say the toddler, a four-year old boy was found walking in the Chadbourne/Onaway area around noon, Saturday, Oct. 21.

A neighbor reportedly found the boy and called police.

The child was not injured and his family was located a short time later.

Child protective services and police are still investigating and no word yet on whether charges will be filed.

