Girard Police officer shot, killed responding to domestic violence call

A police officer in Girard, Ohio was shot and killed late Saturday night.

According to the Girard Police Department, the officer has been identified as 31-year-old Justin Leo, a five year veteran of the department.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. when two officers were sent to a domestic situation call, involving a gun, from a home in the 400 block of Indiana Avenue in Girard.

Girard Police said there was a short conversation between the officers and the male suspect inside.

When the officers opened the door, the suspect fired a gun and shot Officer Leo. The other officer returned fire, shooting and killing the suspect.

Officer Leo was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown where he had surgery, and later died.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich tweeted out a statement early Sunday morning, reading in part, "Officer Justin Leo died protecting and serving his community. We extend our prayers and deep condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

Public service has no higher calling than those who put themselves in harm’s way for their fellow citizens. Officer Justin Leo died protecting and serving his community.

We extend our prayers and deep condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/fp9xlTz3qT — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) October 22, 2017

Girard Police said in a statement posted on Facebook, "We would like to thank everyone who has expressed their condolences and offered their support during this difficult time."

A funeral mass will be held on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at Girard High School gymnasium, officiated by the Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw.

Public calling hours will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the gymnasium.

Leo will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery, following a private committal service.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Trumbull County Wolves Scholarship Fund.

