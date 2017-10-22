Delta flight from Atlanta to Cleveland rerouted after engine problems

The flight was delayed for about three hours. (Source: Raycom Media)

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Cleveland had to make an emergency landing in Knoxville, Tenn.

A Delta spokesman said the plane was diverted and made the landing in Knoxville without incident.

No one was injured.

Passengers from Flight 1474 boarded another plane and are expected to land in Cleveland around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The flight was delayed for about three hours.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.