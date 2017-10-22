New coach at Cleveland State has winning experience

Felton who led Georgia to an SEC tournament win in 2008 hopes to bring some of that success to the Vikings. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland State University Men's Basketball team is ready to start the 2017-18 season with new head coach Dennis Felton.

So far he's pretty pleased from what he's seen from his team in practice, it helps to have six returning seniors and some advice from former coach Gary Waters.

It was a successful run for Waters who stepped down at the end of last season after five 20+ win seasons including a trip to the NCAA tournament.

Felton who led Georgia to an SEC tournament win in 2008 hopes to bring some of that success to the Vikings.

