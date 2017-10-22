Overtime Final: Titans defeat Browns 12-9

A touchdown was not scored in regulation. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Browns offense continued to struggle on Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans won the game in overtime, the final score was 12-9.

Neither team scored a touchdown in the game.

Joe Thomas left the game with an triceps injury on his left.

DeShone Kizer was benched during the third quarter after throwing two interceptions.

Cody Kessler took over at quarterback.

Cleveland is now 0-7 on the year.

