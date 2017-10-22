Kyrie Irving fined $25,000 for using inappropriate language towa - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Kyrie Irving fined $25,000 for using inappropriate language toward a fan in Philadelphia

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Kyrie Irving is averaging 20 points a game this season. (Source AP Images) Kyrie Irving is averaging 20 points a game this season. (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard and current Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 for using inappropriate language when responding to a fan in Philadelphia.

The incident happened during halftime of the Celtics vs. 76ers game on Friday.

Boston defeated Philadelphia 102-92 on Oct. 20.

Irving is averaging 20 points a game with the Celtics, he is shooting 37 percent from the field this season.

