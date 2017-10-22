DeShone Kizer continues to lead the NFL in interceptions

Kizer leads the NFL in interceptions. (Source AP Images)

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer leads the NFL in interceptions this season.

Kizer threw two interceptions in the first three quarters against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Cody Kessler took over at quarterback halfway through the third quarter.

Kizer now has 11 interceptions on the year.

Très mauvaise décision de Kizer, et encore une INT pour Byard #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/hSVZpo5ZD2 — NFL France (@FirstDownFR) October 22, 2017

Remember Kizer missed part of the game against the Baltimore Ravens with an injury.

He was also benched against the New York Jets.

The rookie did not play in the game against the Houston Texans.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.