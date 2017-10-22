Joe Thomas will have MRI on Monday for left arm injury

Joe Thomas will not return to the game on Sunday. (Source AP Images)

The consecutive snap streak for Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas has ended at 10,363 snaps.

Thomas left the game in the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans after a triceps injury on his left arm.

Tough day today. I appreciate the outpouring of support! MRI Monday to figure out where we go from here. Go Browns!! — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) October 22, 2017

This is the first time Thomas has missed a snap in his NFL career.

The lineman will not return to the game on Sunday.

Thomas said he will have an MRI on Monday.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.