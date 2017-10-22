Myles Garrett was 11 years old the last time the Browns ran an offensive snap without Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas left the game against the Titans with an arm injury. (Source AP Images)

Cleveland Browns rookie Myles Garrett was 11 years old the last time the team ran an offensive snap without Joe Thomas.

Thomas left the game on Oct. 22 against the Tennessee Titans with a triceps injury on his left arm.

The last game the Browns did have Thomas was on Dec. 31 2006 against the Houston Texans.

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer was still a student-athlete at the University of Wisconsin.

Romeo Crennel was the head coach for the Browns at the time.

Charlie Frye was the quarterback for Cleveland.

