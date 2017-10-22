Premature born babies reunited with doctors who saved them

Organizers said the reunion is a good way for doctors to see all the beautiful lives that were saved. (Source WOIO)

The lobby of Hillcrest Hospital looked more like a dance floor Sunday afternoon.

It was all a celebration to reunite hundreds of premature babies with the doctors who saved them.

Each year the hospital saves nearly 500 babies who are cared in the neonatal intensive care unit.

"It's just fabulous to see the families. Obviously we don't recognize the kids anymore because they were really tiny when they went home. They've changed a lot since they left," Agatha Bethel said.

Organizers also say it's a great way for parents to see the men and women who helped their little ones win the battle against life and death.

"It's just fabulous to see the families. Obviously we don't recognize the kids anymore because they were really tiny when they went home. They've changed a lot since they left," Dr. Jeff Schwersenski said.

