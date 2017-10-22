DeShone Kizer’s night out (video): Browns QB won’t discuss it, coach didn’t know of it

(Source:JoeOravec3)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Cleveland 19’s Tony Zarrella reported on Sunday, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer was seen out late on Friday night at a bar.

He did not break any laws and there was not a team curfew for that night, but it still looks bad.

He’s a struggling rookie that’s been benched on a winless football team and he plays a leadership position.

Late nights at a bar, when it’s not an off day, just look bad.

After Sunday’s loss to Tennessee Kizer was asked if the late night out showed a lack of commitment.

“Absolutely not,” Kizer said. “I was out. I was at the facility the next day, preparing for the game and the game right before that. Once again, I am not here to talk about my personal life.”

That was all he said about it, he repeatedly said he was not there to talk about his personal life.

Browns coach Hue Jackson did not seem to be aware that Kizer was out, but was clear that he would prefer if guys did not do that.

“It means a lot to me. A guy’s personal time is his personal time, but I still think that is not what our guys do. I think our guys work at what they do, and I would be surprised if that happened. I have never heard of that. I don’t think DeShone has that kind of character or personality that way,” Jackson said.

Kizer obviously does, there is video of him being out. Even though he did not break any team rules, certainly not any laws, it still looks bad. The rookie was benched for the second time in three games on Sunday. It remains to be seen when, or if, he’ll get that job back.

