Search underway for former Cleveland Police officer who cut off ankle bracelet before trial

A former Cleveland Police officer set to go to trial for allegedly kidnapping, raping and assaulting a woman is now on the run.

Back in January, Tommie Griffin III was arrested and booked on the major felony charges.

The woman told police Griffin attacked her while she was sleeping, and threatened her with a gun.

“I'm sketchy about my own safety,” said a concerned family member.

That family member did not want us to share her identity, out of fear for her safety.

She is deeply concerned that Griffin, who is on the run could come after her and her family.

“Very concerned. I'm concerned not only for them, I'm frightened in regards to this. It's a scary thing and no one knows about this,” she said.

Griffin had been with the Cleveland Police department since February 1994, and was based out of the first district.

As a part of his bond, he was ordered to turn in all of his guns, and was placed on a GPS ankle monitor.

“This is dangerous,” she said.

Griffin was staying with his daughter Shelby until Saturday around 4 pm, when the U.S. Marshal's office says he cut his ankle monitor.

"I left for work and last thing was a normal conversation. He said I'm making pierogies for dinner, and I left. Nothing stood out to me like he might take off," said Shelby Griffin.

Marshals are working with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's department trying to track Griffin down.

"It's hard not knowing where he could be or if he's alive. Not knowing is the worst part," Shelby said.

Shelby said her dad was feeling optimistic about his upcoming trial.

"He's feeling pretty good about everything. I don't see why this would happen. It doesn't make sense," she said.

The victims friends and family are concerned about their safety, and what Griffin may do on the loose.

"That's when people do desperate things," said a concerned family member.

That's little comfort for the concerned family member, she is just hoping Griffin is caught soon.

“Before something happens again,” she said.

We reached out to Patrick Leary, Griffin's attorney.

He says he is still representing Griffin, but had no comment.

If you have seen Griffin, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshal's Office at 1-866-4WANTED.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.