Fire rips through Painesville Township building

An early morning fire Monday burned a building located on N. Ridge Road in Painesville Township.

The building at 1740 houses a True Value Hardware and Just Teazin Gentleman's Club.

There were no injuries.

Part of North Ridge Road was closed for a short time between Fairport Nursery and Bowhalls roads. The road is back up, but crews remained on the scene several hours later to put out hot spots.

Several nearby communities, including Mentor and Perry Township provided mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it started in the Gentleman's Club.

