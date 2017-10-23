PHOTO: Clark Avenue robbery suspect caught on surveillance video

Police said a business owner opened his shop on Oct. 14, located in the 5500 block of Clark Avenue. About 20 minutes later, he said a man wearing a Batman mask walked in.

Once inside the business owner said the suspect punched him in the face, knocking him out.

Police said $1,000 was stolen.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video, however, the photo is far away. Police said the suspect was wearing a brown sweatshirt and black jeans.

If anyone has any knowledge of this crime, please contact police at 216-623-5218.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.