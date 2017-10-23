Woman ID's suspect who fatally shot police officer, says report

A police officer was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in Girard, Ohio.

Ofc. Justin Leo, 31, was shot just after 10 p.m. Saturday as he and other officer approached the door of a home.

The suspect was killed by another officer. The suspect hasn't been identified.

However, the Warren Tribune Chronicle has identified the suspect.

The newspaper said the suspect is Jason Marble, the boyfriend of the woman who owns the home.

