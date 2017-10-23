Worst Halloween candy and where it ranks

Pretty soon little ghosts and goblins will go door to door for Halloween treats.

Listen up parents - before you dig your hands deep down in your children's treat bags Eat This, Not That ranked every single Halloween candy on the market.

The weight-loss website took several factors into consideration, including calorie count, fat count and ingredients.

Click the link to check out the list.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.