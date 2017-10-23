Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith cited for driving recklessly

Cavaliers guard, J.R. Smith was expected in court this week to answer to a citation.

According to a Bay Village police report, Smith was pulled over on Lake Avenue on Oct. 12 around 1:20 a.m. for reckless operation and excessive speed.

The ticket does not say how fast he was going.

The official charge is a willful disregard of safety persons/property.

His initial court appearance was scheduled for Oct. 25, but a plea of not guilty was sent to the court by his lawyer.

There is no new court date scheduled at this time.

