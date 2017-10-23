Family holds out hope for missing relative

Family and friends are holding out hope that Natica Harris will be found safe and unharmed.

Harris, of Cleveland, has not been seen for at least two days.

According family members Harris was last seen in the Washington, DC area with friends.

After hosting a party at the Rose Bar, Harris got off of a party bus at the Hyatt Regency at Tysons Corner in Tyson, VA and returned to her room.

A post shared by @so.blessd on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Harris was last heard from between 9:45 p.m. - 10 p.m. while at the hotel, but when her manager returned to Harris' room, her things were there but she was not.

People are currently being asked to come forward if you have any information on her whereabouts or where you may have last seen her in hopes of creating a timeline to the events leading up to her disappearance and to find her.

Anyone with information or tips are being asked to call 911 or her sister Troya at 440-453-0458.

A post shared by @so.blessd on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

A post shared by @so.blessd on Oct 21, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.